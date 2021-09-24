Burnley tipped to make key decision over loan man, Chelsea eye big-money ex-Ajax sensation

A win for the Clarets could see them move as high as 15th in the table, while a loss or a draw could potentially see them bottom by the end of the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, Clarets boss Sean Dyche reflected on Jay Rodriguez's four-goal haul in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale earlier in the week, and said: “Absolutely, we've created a lot of chances this season, of quality, and putting them in is the hardest job in the game, so there's no pressure from me on that.

“I always think striker is the toughest role on the pitch, and Jay has come in and delivered, without a doubt.

“It's not an easy thing scoring four goals, and he did it with aplomb. It's a good thing to have for us, someone who wants to go and certainly grab a shirt, and his performance did him no harm at all."

Dyche also gave an injury update ahead of the big game, and revealed: “Josh (Brownhill) was on the grass with us today.

"We're hopeful... we lost big Wayne Hennessey before the game the other night, turned his ankle, but that's settled down and we're a little bit more hopeful on that one. Connor Roberts has got a minor thigh situation on his way back from injury. He wouldn't have figured anyway as he needs a bit more game time.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

