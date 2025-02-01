Burnley team news vs Portsmouth as two key men miss out - but Manuel Benson returns

Burnley are without captain Josh Brownhill for today’s trip to Portsmouth – but Scott Parker is boosted by the return of Manuel Benson on the bench.
Burnley’s top goalscorer is missing from Burnley’s squad altogether as Parker makes two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Leeds United on Monday night.

Lucas Pires comes in for Bashir Humphreys at left-back, while Jeremy Sarmiento takes Brownhill’s spot in the number 10 role.

Brownhill’s absence is likely to be a result of the knock he suffered during the final minutes of the Leeds draw.

Benson is back on the bench as he’s involved for the first time since suffering a calf muscle tear against Blackburn Rovers back in August.

There’s also a noticeable absentee on the bench, as Luca Koleosho is also missing.

Jonjo Shelvey is named in the Burnley squad though for the first time since arriving on a free transfer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sunderland AFC at Turf Moor on January 17, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined, while Shurandy Sambo and Mike Tresor miss out again.

As for Pompey, they make three changes from their 1-0 midweek defeat to Millwall.

TEAMS

Pompey: Schmid, Ogilvie, Shaughnessy, Atkinson, Dozzell, Potts, Swanson, Lang, Murphy, Ritchie, Bishop

Subs: Archer, Pack, Saydee, Bramall, Waddingham, Devlin, Blair, Matthews, Hayden

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Sarmiento, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Humphreys, Sonne, Hannibal, Shelvey, Benson, Barnes

Referee: David Webb

