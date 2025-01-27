Burnley team news vs Leeds United as Scott Parker makes one key change for crunch promotion clash
As expected, Bashir Humphreys comes in for Lucas Pires as the Clarets make just one change to their side from their emphatic 5-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.
The squad is also otherwise unchanged, with recent signing Jonjo Shelvey left out again alongside Mike Tresor.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined
As for Leeds, they also make one change from their midweek 2-0 win against Norwich City.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez
Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Joseph, Ramazani, Gnonto
Referee: Josh Smith
