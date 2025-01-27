Burnley team news vs Leeds United as Scott Parker makes one key change for crunch promotion clash

Scott Parker makes one key change to his Burnley side for tonight’s big promotion showdown with Leeds United
As expected, Bashir Humphreys comes in for Lucas Pires as the Clarets make just one change to their side from their emphatic 5-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

The squad is also otherwise unchanged, with recent signing Jonjo Shelvey left out again alongside Mike Tresor.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined

As for Leeds, they also make one change from their midweek 2-0 win against Norwich City.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez

Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Joseph, Ramazani, Gnonto

Referee: Josh Smith

