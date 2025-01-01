Burnley team news for Stoke City New Year's Day clash as Scott Parker freshens things up
The Clarets return to action for the third time in the space of just days as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.
Parker’s men can even move into the Championship’s top two with a win, with Sheffield United not in action until their trip to Sunderland late night.
Fresh from their goalless draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Parker has opted to make four changes to his side.
Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent, Hannibal and Zian Flemming are the four to drop down to the bench, while Lucas Pires, Jeremy Sarmiento, Luca Koleosho and Jay Rodriguez all come in to start.
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.
As for Stoke, they have named an unchanged side from their impressive 1-0 win against Sunderland at the weekend.
Despite appointing Mark Robins as their new boss today, interim head coach Ryan Shawcross will take charge of today’s game before Robins takes the hotseat.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Rodriguez
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Humphreys, Laurent, Hannibal, Hountondji, Flemming, Foster
Stoke: Johansson, Gooch, Burger, Junho, Wilmot, Tchamadeu, Moran, Phillips, Koumas, Seko, Cannon
Subs: Bonham, Ennis, Gallagher, Gibson, Lawal, Rose, Sidibe, Stevens, Tezgel
Referee: Gavin Ward
