Burnley team news for Stoke City New Year's Day clash as Scott Parker freshens things up

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 14:05 GMT
Scott Parker has opted to freshen things up for Burnley’s New Year’s Day clash against Stoke City.
The Clarets return to action for the third time in the space of just days as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Parker’s men can even move into the Championship’s top two with a win, with Sheffield United not in action until their trip to Sunderland late night.

Fresh from their goalless draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Parker has opted to make four changes to his side.

Bashir Humphreys, Josh Laurent, Hannibal and Zian Flemming are the four to drop down to the bench, while Lucas Pires, Jeremy Sarmiento, Luca Koleosho and Jay Rodriguez all come in to start.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain unavailable.

As for Stoke, they have named an unchanged side from their impressive 1-0 win against Sunderland at the weekend.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Pires of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Derby County FC at Turf Moor on December 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Despite appointing Mark Robins as their new boss today, interim head coach Ryan Shawcross will take charge of today’s game before Robins takes the hotseat.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Rodriguez

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Humphreys, Laurent, Hannibal, Hountondji, Flemming, Foster

Stoke: Johansson, Gooch, Burger, Junho, Wilmot, Tchamadeu, Moran, Phillips, Koumas, Seko, Cannon

Subs: Bonham, Ennis, Gallagher, Gibson, Lawal, Rose, Sidibe, Stevens, Tezgel

Referee: Gavin Ward

