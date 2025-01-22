Burnley team news for Plymouth Argyle test as Clarets target is left out completely

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 19:12 GMT
Scott Parker has made one change to his Burnley side for tonight’s clash against Plymouth Argyle.
The Clarets make the long trip down to Devon off the back of their dramatic 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Friday.

Parker makes just one change from the side that started that game, as Burnley’s head coach makes a like-for-like replacement at left-back – with Lucas Pires coming in for Bashir Humphreys, who drops down to the bench.

He’s joined on the bench by the returning Hannibal, who is now back available having served his three-match suspension. Oliver Sonne is the man to make way for Hannibal and is not involved in the match day squad.

Elsewhere, Mike Tresor is left out again while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for Plymouth, Burnley target Morgan Whittaker has been left out of their squad, which is bound to only intensify the speculation.

Speaking about Whittaker’s future yesterday, Argyle boss Miron Muslic said: “I will not confirm any rumours but Morgan is offensively our best player, our strongest player and he's a target (for other clubs) naturally in January.

Plymouth's English striker #10 Morgan Whittaker (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Brentford and Plymouth Argyle at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)Plymouth's English striker #10 Morgan Whittaker (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Brentford and Plymouth Argyle at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
“He's still an Argyle player, he's still under contract so for us he's available and selectable. He has a value as a player and if other clubs want to grab him and to take him I think they have to pay the price for this.”

Whittaker is replaced by Nathanael Ogbeta as the only change from Plymouth’s 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

TEAMS

Plymouth: Grimshaw, Mumba, Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Ogbeta, Randell, Gyabi, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Puchacz, Hardie

Subs: Houghton, Cissoko, Wright, Bundu, Sorinola, Baker, Roberts, Issaka, Finn

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Humphreys, Worrall, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez

Referee: John Busby

