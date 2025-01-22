Burnley team news for Plymouth Argyle test as Clarets target is left out completely
The Clarets make the long trip down to Devon off the back of their dramatic 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Friday.
Parker makes just one change from the side that started that game, as Burnley’s head coach makes a like-for-like replacement at left-back – with Lucas Pires coming in for Bashir Humphreys, who drops down to the bench.
He’s joined on the bench by the returning Hannibal, who is now back available having served his three-match suspension. Oliver Sonne is the man to make way for Hannibal and is not involved in the match day squad.
Elsewhere, Mike Tresor is left out again while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
As for Plymouth, Burnley target Morgan Whittaker has been left out of their squad, which is bound to only intensify the speculation.
Speaking about Whittaker’s future yesterday, Argyle boss Miron Muslic said: “I will not confirm any rumours but Morgan is offensively our best player, our strongest player and he's a target (for other clubs) naturally in January.
“He's still an Argyle player, he's still under contract so for us he's available and selectable. He has a value as a player and if other clubs want to grab him and to take him I think they have to pay the price for this.”
Whittaker is replaced by Nathanael Ogbeta as the only change from Plymouth’s 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.
TEAMS
Plymouth: Grimshaw, Mumba, Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Ogbeta, Randell, Gyabi, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Puchacz, Hardie
Subs: Houghton, Cissoko, Wright, Bundu, Sorinola, Baker, Roberts, Issaka, Finn
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Anthony, Foster, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Humphreys, Worrall, Hannibal, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Barnes, Rodriguez
Referee: John Busby
