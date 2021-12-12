Burnley target set for January exit, Southampton rival Newcastle United for MLS midfielder

Hi Vis Nike Flight match ball. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Maxwel Cornet has trained away from the team this week after suffering a thigh strain in the 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James's Park.

The Ivory Coast international's injury isn't thought to be anything long-term, but Sunday's fixture may come to soon for the Clarets' leading scorer.

Skipper Ben Mee, meanwhile, has been involved in some 'light training' sessions at Gawthorpe as he continues to nurse a shoulder problem.

"We are waiting to see on Maxwel, an outside chance I would say," said boss Sean Dyche.

"Ben Mee's shoulder is settling down but we will make a call on that tomorrow."

The game against the Hammers is the first of three Premier League outings in the space of six days for Burnley.

That means the Burnley boss will have to tread extra cautiously when it comes to re-introducing his star assets.

"More so with Maxwel because it is a muscle injury," said Dyche.

"Ben has hurt his shoulder and it is a sore one whereas Maxwel is a thigh. We will have to be more cautious with Maxwel, Ben with his shoulder you can be a bit more open minded.

"Things are going well and in our favour, I am not thinking anything other than pretty quick for both players."