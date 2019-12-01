Burnley target begins crunch talks ahead of potential January move, Rodgers reveals exit clause, and more

Burnley fell to Crystal Palace 2-0 over the weekend, and face Manchester City on Tuesday. For now, enjoy today's Premier League rumours.

Nir Bitton has begun crunch talks with Celtic manager Neil Lennon amid reported interest from Burnley.

According to the Glasgow Evening Times, Lennon is keen on keeping Bitton at Parkhead, who is out of contract in the summer.

Lennon said: “We don’t want him to go, we want him to stay. So, talks are on-going.

“We don’t want him to run down his contract, for sure. He’s made indications he would like to stay and that’s what we want too.”

The midfielder could be available for a minimal outlay if he fails to agree a contract with the Scottish champions.

The rest of today's headlines:

Chris Hughton is likely to be appointed Watford manager after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked from the Vicarage Road club for the second time. (Various)

Mikel Arteta is a strong favourite to be appointed as the new Arsenal manager. (Mirror)

Chelsea are keen on Jadon Sancho as well as Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. (Express)

Liverpool and Spurs are battling to sign former Manchester United man Memphis Depay from Lyon. (Express)

Brendan Rogers has revealed that there is an exit clause in his Leicester City contract, potentially opening the door to a move to Arsenal. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are keen on former England international Ben Foster, and could swoop if Watford are relegated. (The Sun)