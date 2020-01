A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Blues looking ahead to the summer Chelseahave identifiedLeicester City'sBen Chilwell andAjax'sHakim Ziyech as their prime summer transfer targets.(ESPN)

2. Spurs set to seal deal - and submit enquiry Tottenhamlook poised to complete the signing of PSV forward Steven Bergwijn by the end of today. (Sky Sports) Meanwhile, Spurs have enquired about Olivier Giroud. (90min)

3. Hammers open talks over right-back West Hamhave openeddiscussionswithRB Salzburg over right-back Rasmus Kristensen.(Daily Mail)

4. Everton back in for Lozano Evertonboss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on signing Napoli's Hirving Lozano on loan until the end of the season. (Corriere Dello Sport)

