Burnley striker Wout Weghorst to decide on Beşiktaş move

It is suggested that the Istanbul club Beşiktaş have offered a €100,000 loan fee and then €8m for the 29-year-old, with a salary of €2m a year, which has reportedly been accepted by Burnley and the player, who will now make the final decision on his next move.
Weghorst himself is believed to prefer a move back to Germany, or to stay in the Premier League, but would join Beşiktaş as a fall back option.
A Spor reporter Sercan Dikme tweeted: “Burnley has approved the departure of Wout Weghorst. Although Beşiktaş club officials have reached an agreement with Burnley, they are trying to persuade the player."
Weghorst, who has three years remaining on his contract, after arriving for around £12m from Wolfsburg in January, wants to play top flight football in a World Cup year, and is quoted as saying to Voetbal International on intrnational duty: “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship.
"The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.
“For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”
It would represent a sizeable loss on the player, who scored only two goals in 20 appearances for the club, and was left out of the starting line-up for the final three games of the season, with Ashley Barnes preferred up front alongside Maxwel Cornet.