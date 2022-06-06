Burnley striker Wout Weghorst to decide on Beşiktaş move

It is suggested that the Istanbul club Beşiktaş have offered a €100,000 loan fee and then €8m for the 29-year-old, with a salary of €2m a year, which has reportedly been accepted by Burnley and the player, who will now make the final decision on his next move.

Weghorst himself is believed to prefer a move back to Germany, or to stay in the Premier League, but would join Beşiktaş as a fall back option.

A Spor reporter Sercan Dikme tweeted: “Burnley has approved the departure of Wout Weghorst. Although Beşiktaş club officials have reached an agreement with Burnley, they are trying to persuade the player."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Wout Weghorst of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Weghorst, who has three years remaining on his contract, after arriving for around £12m from Wolfsburg in January, wants to play top flight football in a World Cup year, and is quoted as saying to Voetbal International on intrnational duty: “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship.

"The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”