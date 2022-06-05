Burnley striker Wout Weghorst suggests he will leave Turf Moor

The Netherlands forward is with his country on international duty at present, but after being unable to prevent Burnley being relegated to the Championship, he appears unwilling to help the club bounce back in a World Cup year.
The 29-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract, after arriving for around £12m from Wolfsburg in January, hasn’t appeared to rule out a return to Burnley should they be promoted back to the Premier League, however, and, speaking to Voetbal International, he is quoted as saying: “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship.
"The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.
“For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”
Weghorst has been linked with Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Turkey, as well as PSV Eindhoven at home, and Club Brugge in Belgium, but he he added: “You shouldn’t believe everything the media says. There is interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.
“First I will focus on Orange here and perform as well as possible. Then we will talk to Burnley about how things are going next.”