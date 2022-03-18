Burnley striker Wout Weghorst named in Netherlands squad
Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has been named in the Netherlands squad for their friendly matches against Denmark and Germany.
Former Manchester United boss Louis" van Gaal has selected the Clarets’ January deadline day signing from Wolfsburg, having scored once in his nine appearances, and claimed two assists so far.
Weghorst, 29, has two goals in 12 caps for his country, since making his senior international debut in a friendly against England in March 2018 at the Amsterdam ArenA.
His goals came in the space of a week last summer, in a friendly against Georgia, and at Euro 2020 against Ukraine.
The squad is: Drommel, Flekken, Krul, Ake, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Blind, Clasie, Memphis, Van Dijk, Dumfies, Danjuma, Gakpo, Hateboer, F. De Jong, Klaassen, Koopmeiners, Lang, De Ligt, Malacia, Malen, De Roon, Teze, Til, J. Timber, Weghorst, Wijnaldum, Wijndal.
Netherlands face Denmark on Saturday, March 26th and Germany on Tuesday the 29th, both at Amsterdam ArenA.