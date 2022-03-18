Former Manchester United boss Louis" van Gaal has selected the Clarets’ January deadline day signing from Wolfsburg, having scored once in his nine appearances, and claimed two assists so far.

Weghorst, 29, has two goals in 12 caps for his country, since making his senior international debut in a friendly against England in March 2018 at the Amsterdam ArenA.

His goals came in the space of a week last summer, in a friendly against Georgia, and at Euro 2020 against Ukraine.

Gibraltar's goalkeeper Bradley Banda (L) punches the ball past Netherlands' forward Wout Weghorst during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification group G football match between The Netherlands and Gibraltar at De Kuip stadium, in Rotterdam, on October 11, 2021. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The squad is: Drommel, Flekken, Krul, Ake, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Blind, Clasie, Memphis, Van Dijk, Dumfies, Danjuma, Gakpo, Hateboer, F. De Jong, Klaassen, Koopmeiners, Lang, De Ligt, Malacia, Malen, De Roon, Teze, Til, J. Timber, Weghorst, Wijnaldum, Wijndal.