Burnley striker Wout Weghorst gets his loan move to Besiktas

The 29-year-old Netherlands international forward flew into Atatürk Airport in Istanbul last night, to seal the switch, with an option of between €10-14m – depending on which Turkish reporter you believe – to buy the player.

Weghorst joined Burnley from Wiolfsburg for £12m at the end of the winter transfer window, but scored only twice in 20 appearances as the Clarets were relegated to the Championship.

Besiktas have spent much of the close season trying to secure a deal for the former AZ Alkmaar forward, who is hoping by plying his trade in the top level of Turkish football, rather than the second tier in England, that he will make the Netherlands squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Burnley's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst reacts on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. - Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday's final day of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their five-season stay in English football's top flight but lost as Leeds won away at Brentford.

Weghorts was afforded a typically exuberant Turkish welcome in Istanbul at the airport, and said to the assembled media: “It's great to be here.”

Besiktas earlier released a statement this morning saying: “Beşiktaş Futbol A.Ş. reported to the Public Disclosure Platform that negotiations have started for the transfer of professional football player Wout François Maria Weghorst.

“The statement sent from Beşiktaş Football Investments Industry and Trade Inc. to the Public Disclosure Platform is as follows:

“Negotiations have started with the Player regarding the transfer of Professional Football Player Wout François Maria Weghorst.”

Weghorst has three years remaining on his Turf Moor contract, but while he didn’t rule out a return at the end of his season away, it would not be a popular move with fans.

He said: “I didn’t make the move to Burnley believing in the whole concept with the American owners for just a half year.

“I could see the bigger picture, but we will see what the future brings.

“For me, I have got the feeling I am not done or really that successful in the Premier League.

“I spoke with Burnley, I have a really good relationship with the owner from the beginning and still.

“I was believing in a different kind of thing.

“They still see a big role for me, and now for the Championship it is still possible.

“I really hope they will return directly to the Premier League, and let’s see what the future brings.”

A spat with Connor Roberts after scoring a late Nations League winner for the Netherlands against Wales in Cardiff added to the sense his return would not be universally welcomed, with Roberts saying: “Why don’t you do that for Burnley?”

Weghorst replied: “This is nothing to do with Burnley, shut up.”

And Roberts revealed afterwards that the pair were yet to make up.