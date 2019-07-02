Burnley striker threatens to call time on his Turf Moor career

Burnley striker Nahki Wells says he is desperate to play in Premier League but has no qualms about leaving Burnley.

The 29-year-old has been out-of-favour under Sean Dyche - despite him signing Wells for £5million from Huddersfield Town in 2017.

Most noticeably, within those two years, Wells has failed to start a game for the Clarets after spending last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Fresh from netting 13 goals at the Championship club, the former Bradford City man has pleaded to do his best to impress in pre-season - where he is due to link up next week.

However, Wells conceded that while the dream is to play in the top-flight, he "won't be too disappointed" if his future lies elsewhere.

"I’ll go back to Burnley and give it my best effort and see where that gets me,” Wells told Royal Gazette.

“I’d still love my opportunity in the Premier League, which is still possible of course. If that doesn’t transpire then something else will open up for me.

“The ideal scenario would be just to be given a chance; a chance that I can try and really grasp. That’s my agenda but whether that’s the manager’s agenda, who knows.

“I need to give myself a chance to get in the team. If not, I won’t be too disappointed to move on and see what else is on the horizon.

"Of course, it has to suit myself and what my ambitions are."

Wells spoke about needing luck at Burnley, something he feels has escaped him since joining Dyche's side.

And perhaps he has a point, given the start of his career in Lancashire was halted by an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Wells will be hoping luck is on his side when he joins his Burnley teammates in their pre-season tour of Portugal in under seven days time.

He added: “I just need a little bit of luck at that football club (Burnley); I haven’t any luck since I’ve been there. I’ve been a bit unfortunate, but that’s football sometimes.”