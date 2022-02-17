Burnley striker signs new deal at Turf Moor

The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for Sean Dyche’s side just over a year ago against Spurs, is now in his ninth season at Turf Moor.

Richardson progressed through the academy ranks at the club, after joining aged 10, and went on to make his debut for the U18s at just 15 years old, scoring an impressive five goals in a 6-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

A month later, Richardson was selected for the England U16s, where he scored in a tournament in Turkey and went on to make his U23s debut for Steve Stone’s side, where he would grab a hat-trick in a Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final win over Rochdale further down the line.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Sean Dyche of Burnley walks off after the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England

The young forward was included in Dyche’s matchday squad for the first time in August 2019, against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, where he was an unused substitute.

Richardson then signed his first professional contract with the Clarets on his 17th birthday on February 7th, 2020.

The Manchester-born teenager has been a key player over the past two seasons for the U23 set-up, winning Academy Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign.

The youngster, who featured for Dyche’s side through pre-season last summer, scoring in a win at Oldham and starting at Blackpool, said: “I’m buzzing to have extended my stay here with Burnley, it’s a club that means everything to me, now I’ve been here for 10 or so years now.

Lewis Richardson of Burnley in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

“I’m over the moon to be staying here and now I have the opportunity to go and show what I can really do.

“I just need to push on now and get some games under my belt, the injury was a little set back but I’m past that now and ready to go again.”

Dyche added: “Lewis is a very good young player who has progressed well over the years and is still developing.