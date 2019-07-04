Burnley striker offered 'lucrative' contract, Newcastle prospective owners 'amazed', Arsenal offered La Liga star, Frank Lampard spotted at Chelsea - updates on Tottenham, Leicester and Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Sheikh Khaled’s Bin Zayed Group is “amazed” by the amount of support shown by Newcastle as their takeover saga rumbles on. (Peter Redding - UAE based journalist)

The next Newcastle United manager will be handed £100m to spend this summer following Ayoze Perez’s departure to Leicester City. (Daily Star)

Burnley want to re-sign Peter Crouch, however the 38-year-old has been offered a “lucrative” contract by a Chinese club. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes' agent flew out to England on Wednesday evening to discuss a deal for his client. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

It is believed Liverpool will meet up with Fernandes' agent alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Man United. (A Bola)

Arsenal have been offered Barcelona forward Malcom, however Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha remains their number one target. (Daily Mirror)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has been photographed at Stamford Bridge as he edges closer to becoming Chelsea's new manager. (Daily Mail)

Lampard's unveiling was delayed on Wednesday evening because Facebook and Instagram were experiencing problems loading pictures and videos. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur have put talks with Real Betis Giovani Lo Celso on hold as the two clubs are unable to agree a fee. (Sky Sports)

Spurs could turn their attention towards Roma striker Nicolo Zaniolo, where Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sell Toby Alderweireld in order to fund a deal. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are close to sealing a £70m double swoop for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans and Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez. (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich have 'overtaken' Manchester City in the race to sign right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton have received bids from clubs in the Bundesliga and the Championship for Joe Williams, who was on loan at Bolton last season. (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton are not interested in signing Portugal forward Andre Silva, 23, from AC Milan despite reports in Italy suggesting otherwise. (Daily Echo)

Brighton will slap a £40m-plus price rag on defender Lewis Dunk - if Leicester sell Harry Maguire. (Daily Mail)