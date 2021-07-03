Burnley striker Matej Vydra’s Euro 2020 comes to an end as Czech Republic are beaten in quarter-final by Denmark

Matej Vydra puts Simon Kjaer under pressure

Vydra, who played the last 18 minutes against Scotland and came on for 10 minutes against England in the group phase, was again a substitute but came on for the last 11 minutes, and six minutes of injury time, as the Czechs looked for an equaliser, 2-1 down.

Denmark went ahead inside five minutes as a corner found Thomas Delaney unmarked, and he headed home.

And Kasper Dolberg doubled the Danes’ advantage three minutes before half-time, volleying in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle.