Burnley striker Matej Vydra’s Czech Republic advance to the last eight of Euro 2020

Matej Vydra

The Burnley striker was an unused substitute for the second time in four tournament games at the Ferenc Puskas Arena in Budapest, but his teammates pulled off one of the surprises of the competition, winning 2-0.

After a goalless first half, Juventus centre back Matthijs de Ligt slipped and cynically handled to prevent Patrik Schick going clear, and after initially receiving a yellow card, a VAR check resulted in further punishment with a red card.

And the Czech Republic ruthlessly exploited the extra man, with Tomas Holes heading in from a corner, before Schick claimed his fourth goal of the tournament to kill off the Dutch.