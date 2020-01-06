Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is banging on the door in search of more starts for Sean Dyche's side

With six goals in just seven starts this season, striker Jay Rodriguez will keep knocking on the door in search of more game time for the Clarets.

The 30-year-old, who has netted in games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, added two more to his tally in the 4-2 victory over Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Incredibly his six-goal return this term has resulted from just 10 shots on target, which includes a 100% success rate in both cup competitions.

Rodriguez partnered Chris Wood up front against Posh at Turf Moor, firing the opener past Christy Pym from close range in the eighth minute and then picking out the corner for Burnley's fourth early in the second half.

"It was good to start and get some goals," he said. "It was important for us to get the win as well. It was nice to get that winning feeling back.

"Any goal is a goal and as a striker you try and be on the end of them. It's always nice to create chances and score goals. Like I said, it is something we are working on and we will keep working on it.

"I always try my best, I keep my head down, keep working hard and hopefully take my chance when it comes along."