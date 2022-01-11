Burnley striker Chris Wood travelling to Tyneside for medical ahead of Newcastle United move

Chris Wood

Eddie Howe is desperate to bring a striker in ahead of the Magpies' huge game against Watford at the weekend, with Callum Wilson likely to be out for around eight weeks with a calf problem.

It was believed that there was little chance of the club countenancing any such transfer, with the sides locked on points, with Burnley only above Newcastle on goal difference in thedrop zone.

But, with speculation suggesting Wood had a release clause in his contract, which had 18 months to run, a deal appears to have been struck, with no details as of yet as to why Burnley would allow the move, or as to a fee.

The New Zealand international has hit double figures in each of his first four Premier League campaigns with the Clarets, but has only three goals this time around.

Wood came off at half-time in Saturday's FA Cup exit against Huddersfield Town with a groin problem.

He is under contract to the summer of 2023, and was linked with Lazio in the summer of 2020, while Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton were credited with an interest in the close season.

Wood had been happy at Turf Moor - before his struggles in front of goal this season, netting only three goals - and, after being linked with Villa,. West Ham and Everton said: "I love it here, there's no getting away from that. I've had four great years here so far, if there's more to come then there's more to come that's great. I want to play football at the highest level possible and playing in the Premier League is the highest level possible.

"There's a great character in this group and in this dressing room and among the staff. It's fantastic just being involved in a group that never give up and always know how to put up a fight and don't let things get to you.