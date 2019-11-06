Burnley striker Chris Wood set to return against West Ham, but will he be the only change?

As Clarets boss Sean Dyche ponders changes to his side to face West Ham on Saturday, striker Chris Wood is in line to make a timely return.

Wood has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, which came at a time when he was bang in form with four goals in as many games, having controversially had a fifth chalked off at Leicester.

The New Zealand skipper also has a liking for the Hammers, having hit five in six career outings against the East London club.

Dyche will give an update at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, but said after the 3-0 reverse at Sheffield United: “He was really close. We decided that the bigger picture was going to be more important because with hamstrings you never know if he plays and then it goes then it could be who knows how long.

“It was a bit of common sense between him the medical team and myself to try and make sure next week he is clean. He has every chance (for next week).”

A few players will fancy their chances of breaking into the starting line up after the performance at Bramall Lane, chiefly Charlie Taylor, who have a good account of himself after coming on for Erik Pieters at half-time.

Dyche notes: “There is a few who stuck at it, Charlie came on and affected it and Corky and Westy stuck at it with their energy and their desire.

“We didn't deal with the ball as well but generally there were still some moments but it was more the whole feeling of it as a collective.

“You are always debating change and I told the lads that.

“It is as close as it has been this season to real change and performances like that do often affect real change. “That's certainly given me enough food for thought for this week to see what we think will be a side that can go and win the next game.”

Dyche expects his players to right the wrongs from the loss to the Blades: “There is a lot of honesty in the group and I don't think they will need too much to affect their own response without my words but I think there will be an adjustment this week in the mentality for the next game, that is certainly what I will be looking for.”

He has options, with Ben Gibson, Robbie Brady, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Matej Vydra champing at the bit: “Robbie showed moments of sharpness when he came on as did Charlie.

“It does open it up a bit and if players are ever going to get that feeling of being ready then this week is going to be an important week for those players to show they are ready.”

The last time West Ham were in town, it was a pivotal game in Burnley’s season.

On the back of a 5-1 defeat to Everton, the Clarets were 18th in the table with 12 points from 19 games.

They have 12 from 11 so far this term, but, on the back of three-successive defeats, are there parallels ahead of the Hammers clash on Saturday? “I think it is a considerably different situation thankfully.

“We have 12 points already on the board. The crazy thing about football is that Sheffield United today and it is a magnificent start to the season, if we win it is a magnificent start to the season.

“One result doesn't change everything when you are inside the camp, media wise it does of course, but I know how quickly these things can turn around.

“But we need to turn it around because the first half is unacceptable.

“Second half we get a tiny bit of credit in that we kept going and tried to do the right things, certainly more so than in the first half.

“We dealt with the ball better but to many way off the mark in the first half and not just with energy and desire but with the ball as well.

“We knocked it forward without any thought and you want simple things without the ball.”