Burnley striker Chris Wood on target in warm-up clash ahead of Olympic Games
Burnley striker Chris Wood scored the opening goal as New Zealand prepared for their Olympic Games campaign with a 2-0 win over Australia at the ZA Oripri Stadium in Ichihara, Japan.
Wood, one of three overage players in the Oly Whites' squad, had an effort saved by Socceroos keeper Thomas Glover six minutes before the break, but just before the hour mark, New Zealand were awarded a penalty, and the Clarets' top scorer found the net.
Eli Just of Danish club Helsingor added the second five minutes from time.
New Zealand open their Olympic group phase against South Korea on July 22nd, before taking on Honduras on Sunday, July 25th and Romania on Wednesday, July 28th.
If New Zealand advance, they will face a quarter-final on Saturday, July 31st, with the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 3rd and the Gold Medal Match on Saturday, August 7th – a week before the Premier League season commences at home to Brighton.