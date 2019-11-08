Burnley striker Chris Wood joins Ashley Barnes in committing his future to the club

Chris Wood has joined strike partner Ashley Barnes in extending his Turf Moor contract.

On Thursday, Barnes committed his future to the Clarets, extending his deal to the summer of 2022, with the option for a further 12 months, and now Wood has now signed until June, 2023.

Joint record signing Wood’s new deal extends his stay at Burnley for an additional two years, after a successful couple of years with the club, netting 24 Premier League goals since arriving from Leeds United for £15m in August, 2017.

“It’s great news for both of us as a striker. It’s always nice to be recognised and it’s fantastic that it’s over the line and sealed,” said Wood.

“It’s nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it’s about pushing forward and doing even better.

“It feels exactly like home. It’s a nice base and it’s a nice settled place for me.

“I haven’t really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I’ve been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

“I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future.”

Wood and Barnes shared 41 top-flight goals between them in their first two seasons as a partnership with the Clarets.

Both have hit the target four times so far this term with Wood – who could return from injury to face West Ham United at Turf Moor tomorrow - hoping to continue firing at the top level.

“That’s what we’ve committed for. We see Burnley as a club to be in the Premier League for a long period of time and that’s where we want to be,” he added.

“We want to be playing football in the Premier League for the rest of our careers and hopefully it’s here with Burnley.”