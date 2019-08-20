Burnley striker Ashley Barnes reveals the reason behind his goal celebration

From Cameroon striker Roger Milla to Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer and former Burnley forward Peter Crouch - goal celebrations come in all shapes and idiosyncrasies.

Milla's routine at the corner flag, Shearer's one-handed salute and Crouch's 'Robot' are all iconic manoeuvres that form part of the evolution of goal celebrations.

But they're not alone. Far from it. Many have advertised their own moves when finding the back of the net, whether they're rehearsed or made up on the spot.

Brazilian World Cup winner Bebeto cradled an imaginary baby, Emile Heskey turned in to Liverpool's resident DJ, the 'heart' celebration is synonymous with Gareth Bale, everybody knows Ronaldo's trademark 'Siii' celebration, Edinson Cavani is 'The Sniper' while Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard perfected the dab at Manchester United.

There's even Kylian Mpabbe's signature arms crossed celebration and new Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann's 'Take the L' dance, in homage to popular video game Fortnite.

Now Burnley striker Ashley Barnes is setting his own trend. The club's leading scorer remodelled Dele Alli's challenging stamp, thanks to two-year-old daughter Nia.

Barnes has marked all three goals this season - two against Southampton and another at Arsenal - in his own unique way.

Speaking at the Emirates, he told the Burnley Express: "My daughter gave it to me. I told her that I'd use it. I'll keep using it because it seems to be a lucky one at the moment.

"She said 'daddy, can you do this?' I don't know how she does it, but she definitely does it better than me. It's brilliant.

"She's loving it now, she's just realising that daddy is on the pitch, which is nice. I'll give the kids the credit."

The 29-year-old has certainly been in the groove so far this season and that might be down to Clarets fan Bacchus, who penned a grime track in his honour.

Burnley's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, who has become a cult figure at Turf Moor, says the tune has been going down a storm with the squad in the dressing room.

"It's going down well in the dressing room at the minute, the lads are liking it," said Barnes. "It's been played quite a bit this week. It's good. We'll have to make it the theme to walk out to at Turf Moor! It's quite catchy."