Burnley striker Ashley Barnes in hot-water with the FA for comments made after derby win over Blackburn Rovers
East Lancashire derby hero Ashley Barnes has been stung with an FA charge for an explicit reference made to rivals Blackburn Rovers in mid-November.
The striker scored twice in Burnley’s 3-0 win over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side at Turf Moor as the hosts climbed back to the top of the Championship ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup.
The 33-year-old, who hadn’t scored a league goal in 14 appearances prior to his derby double, was the man of the moment after beating Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in the 55th and 81st minute.
After the Clarets extended their unbeaten run in the fixture to eight games and 10 years, Barnes went on to conduct a number of media interviews, including one that featured an alleged slip-of-the-tongue.
As a result, he has been charged with breaking Football Association rules and has until tomorrow [Friday] to respond.
An FA statement read: "Ashley Barnes has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3.1 during an interview that took place after Burnley FC's game against Blackburn Rovers FC on Sunday 13 November 2022.
"The forward's comments allegedly constitute improper conduct in that they are improper and/or bring the game into disrepute and/or use abusive and/or insulting words. Ashley Barnes has until Friday 2 December to provide a response."