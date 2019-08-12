Burnley stopper reveals mentor influence, Manchester United ace speaks out on future, - plus updates on Manchester City, Liverpool & more

Here's all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has eased fans' concerns over Jonjo Shelvey, claiming he doesn't expect his injury to be 'too bad' following the Arsenal clash. (Shields Gazette)

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed looks set to join Charlton Athletic, with the Addicks waiting for the deal to be ratified by the EFL before confirming the move. (BBC Sport)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could yet leave the Gunners this month, with DC United said to be keen to bring in the ex-Germany international. (The Sun)

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has credited former Clarets stopper Tom Heaton with boosting his spirits during his lengthy injury lay-off, following his return to action last weekend. (Daily Mail)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that his club attempted to sign Sheffield United's Mark Duffy in the last transfer window, before the player joined Stoke City on loan. (Stoke Sentinel)'

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala looks set for another loan with, with Valencia eager to bring in the 28-year-old on another temporary spell. (Goal)

Roma are homing in on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who could be snapped up for around £18m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea are believed to be lining up a hefty £70m move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chillwell, should they have their transfer embargo reduced in January. (The Sun)

Paul Pogba has again hinted that he could leave Manchester United, claiming there will always be a 'question mark' over his future. (Daily Telegraph)