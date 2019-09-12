Burnley star set to miss Brighton clash after nightclub attack

Danny Drinkwater will be absent from the Burnley squad that travels to Brighton on Saturday as he recovers from his nightclub attack two weeks ago.

The on-loan Chelsea man was allegedly attacked by a group of six people in Manchester, who reportedly beat him with a blunt object and jumped on his ankle chanting: 'break his legs."

And while Clarets boss Sean Dyche insists a line has been drawn under it, the trip to the Amex Stadium comes as one game too early for the 29-year-old.

“It’s not serious," Dyche told the Burnley Express. "It needs to settle down, but it’s not serious, although he won’t figure this weekend.”

“Sometimes these things happen. There’s no story, other than what has been printed. It’s just real life, things like that happen sometimes.

“I knew (of the incident) before (it was reported) obviously, and we spoke, but only stuff about what he needs to do here. That was more the case. It’s just commonsense.

"He’s 29, he understands, these situations happen, but he knows it’s not good, and equally he’s old enough to know how to conduct himself.

“It’s just the way it goes sometimes, life happens."