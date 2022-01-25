Burnley star Maxwel Cornet revealed as the Premier League's deadliest finisher — ahead of Liverpool's leading scorer and AFCON rival Mo Salah

Research courtesy of Offers.Bet has looked into the top flight's top players in terms of minutes per goals so far.

Statistics have shown that the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on duty with the Elephants at the Africa Cup of Nations, has scored six times at a rate of one goal every 102.3 minutes this term.

The 25-year-old former Lyon forward will face his closest rival, Egyptian ace Mo Salah, in the round of 16 at Stade Japoma in Cameroon on Wednesday.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mates Chris Wood, Matthew Lowton and Ben Mee during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road on January 02, 2022 in Leeds, England.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot recipient has netted an impressive 16 goals during the 2021-22 campaign, though they've come every 111.4 minutes.

Manchester City have three players in the division’s top 10, and whilst Riyad Mahrez may not have been able to rescue Algeria at the AFCON, he completes the top three, matching Cornet's return, but with a goal every 140.2 minutes.

The ex-Leicester City man and Raheem Sterling (seven goals - one every 177.6 minutes) both average better than a goal every other game, with Kevin De Bruyne (six goals - one every 182.8 minutes) also featuring in the list.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal every 182.3 minutes so far this season, showing that age is but a number to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Former England international striker Jamie Vardy (nine goals - one every 146.8 minutes) is third in the hierarchy, Liverpool's Diogo Jota (10 goals - one every 155.2 minutes) is fourth with Arsenal youngster Emile Rowe Smith (eight goals - one every 160.3 minutes) completing the top five.

Watford's eight-goal Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who is suspended for the Hornets' trip to Turf Moor on February 5th, is 10th on the list, averaging a goal every 183.8 minutes.