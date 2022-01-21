Burnley star Maxwel Cornet on his way to Wembley?

Maxwel Cornet

The six-goal forward, who arrived from Lyon in the summer, is currently with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the Elephants have advanced from the group phase and earned a place in the last 16, and a tie with Egypt and Mohamed Salah.

And Ivory Coast will help England complete their March 2022 schedule with a friendly fixture at Wembley Stadium.

The match against the two-time African champions, on Tuesday, March 29th (7-45 p.m. kick-off) will be the first meeting between the two nations at senior level.

Their maiden visit to Wembley will present an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It will be the first time that Gareth Southgate’s squad have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

A date against Switzerland on Saturday, March 26th (5-30 p.m. kick-off) has already been confirmed, with that fixture designated as an Alzheimer’s Society International in support of The FA’s official charity partnership.

England fans will be able to purchase tickets for both games with on-sale details as follows:

Monday, January 24th (12pm) - Sunday, January 30th (11.59pm): On-sale to England Supporters Travel

Club members

Monday, January 31st (12pm) - Sunday, February 6th (11.59pm): On-sale to My England Football

members

Monday, February 7th (12pm): General sale

For more information visit TheFA.com/tickets.