Burnley star features in Championship team of the week alongside Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Sunderland men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:39 BST
Burnley now find themselves right in the mix for the Championship title race following a dramatic set of results at the top of the table.

Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 23 league games with a dominant 4-0 win over 10-man Luton Town.

Elsewhere in the fight for promotion, Sheffield United edged past Preston North End 1-0 while Sunderland also overcame Cardiff City 2-1.

The real surprise came at Fratton Park, however, as league leaders Leeds United were beaten 1-0 by Portsmouth to end their 17-game unbeaten streak.

Perhaps a little surprisingly, only one Burnley man features in this week’s team of the week.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

The Pompey keeper made a number of fine stops on his way to a clean sheet during the 1-0 victory against league leaders Leeds United.

1. Nicolas Schmid (Portsmouth) - 7.7

The Pompey keeper made a number of fine stops on his way to a clean sheet during the 1-0 victory against league leaders Leeds United. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Swanson was another of Pompey's top performers as John Mousinho's side claimed a surprise 1-0 win against Leeds.

2. Zak Swanson (Portsmouth) - 7.7

Swanson was another of Pompey's top performers as John Mousinho's side claimed a surprise 1-0 win against Leeds. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The centre-back was among Sunderland's best performers during their hard-earned 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

3. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) - 7.9

The centre-back was among Sunderland's best performers during their hard-earned 2-1 win against Cardiff City. Photo: George Wood

Luke O'Nien's centre-back partner scored Sunderland's winning goal during their 2-1 victory against Cardiff City.

4. Chris Mepham (Sunderland) - 7.8

Luke O'Nien's centre-back partner scored Sunderland's winning goal during their 2-1 victory against Cardiff City. Photo: Molly Darlington

