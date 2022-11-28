Move over Hollywood — it turns out sports might be the industry with the most divas. Sports is well-known for its hot-headed stars, from Nick Kyrigios’ outbursts on the tennis court, to Max Verstappen’s short fuse on the racetrack.

However, no other sport gets players, managers and fans riled up quite like football does. Therefore, Casumo have conducted a new study to reveal the most impetuous sports stars in the Premier League over the last five years.

By looking at the FA’s official data regarding the number of red cards, yellow cards, fouls and fines awarded over half-a-decade, Casumo have been able to reveal the players, teams and managers who have been penalized the most for their bad behaviour on and off the pitch.

Crystal Palace captain and midfielder, Luka Milivojevic, is named the most hot-headed player in the Premier League since 2017. In total, the player has received 39 yellow cards, one red and 217 fouls, giving him a combined score of 257.

Milivojevic’s team mate Jordan Ayew follows closely behind, with 17 yellow cards, one red and 236 fouls, giving him a score of 254. In third place is Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, who has two red cards so far in his Premier League career and is already over 200 fouls.

Does being a sports diva help or hinder your game?

Playing aggressively isn’t always seen as great sportsmanship. However, the study revealed that 80% of the most hot-headed players also play as part of their national’ teams - one of the highest achievements, and best opportunities you can gain as a footballer.

Therefore, the study concluded that many of the greatest players – including England’s captain, Harry Kane, who ranked as the 16th most hot-headed player, push the boundaries of the game to help push forward their careers.

Perhaps playing by the moto ‘Nobody got anything great from playing it safe’ is the way forward.

