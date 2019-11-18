Burnley star 'could have joined Blackburn Rovers', Bale to join Manchester United: Premier League rumours

The latest Premier League rumours.

Burnley star Dwight McNeil 'could have joined Blackburn Rovers', according to a report from HITC.

McNeil has been a revelation for the Clarets this season, and has inevitably been linked with the Premier League big boys.

According to the report scout Greg Walsh played a key role in pushing McNeil towards Burnley after being released by Manchester United five years ago.

Speaking about a conversation with McNeil's father, Walsh said: “Matty rang me up out of the blue in 2014 and told me Dwight was being released by United. I said I’d have him at Watford and Matty replied; ‘No, we want him to stay in the north west’.

“Now, he was set up to go to Blackburn Rovers but I intervened and sent him to Burnley. I said; ‘Don’t go to Blackburn, go to Burnley’ because Blackburn were on a downward slope at the time."

The rest of today's headlines:

Gareth Bale could become a Manchester United player in January, with Paul Pogba likely to move to Real Madrid as part of the same deal. (The Sun on Sunday)

French giants PSG are supposedly interested in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City may look to bring in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, should Leroy Sane move the other way. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are looking at winger Matheus Pereira, who is currently at West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal from Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are considering a January move for £43m-rated Villareal defender Pau Torres. (Daily Mail)

The Daily Mail say that Cristiano Ronaldo has given the green light for Juventus to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in January

Crystal Palace are plotting a £20m move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (The Sun)

Roma will need to pay £18m to Manchester United to buy Chris Smalling permanently. (Metro)