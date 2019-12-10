Burnley star chosen as 'top target' to replace £70m Premier League ace, Chelsea winger could leave, and more

Burnley will be hoping to put their Spurs hammering behind them when they face Newcastle United on Saturday. For now, enjoy today's Premier League rumours.

Burnley star Dwight McNeil has reportedly been chosen by Crystal Palace as the 'top target' to replace Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has been extensively linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Chelsea one club frequently mentioned.

Now, The Sun report that Palace have been impressed with McNeil's development at Turf Moor, and would consider a move for him if they were to let Zaha go.

Palace would demand a huge fee for Zaha, so would likely have the money to make a handsome offer for the Burnley star.

Sean Dyche and co will no doubt be adamant that the youngster remains at the club during the January window, though.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mikel Arteta is reportedly at the top of the list of candidates to replace Unai Emery as manager of Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has reportedly held talks with Everton in regards to the vacancy at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club are without a manager after the departure of Marco Silva. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro from Chelsea in January. The former Barcelona winger is out-of-favour under Frank Lampard and could be open to a move away from Stamford Bridge. (The Telegraph)

Chris Smalling may not stay in Italy at the end of his Roma loan spell after all. Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keen on bringing the defender back to England. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are interested in signing Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph. (90min)

Arsenal are not planning on sending Eddie Nketiah back to North London, despite featuring relatively infrequently for Leeds United in his current loan spell. (The Sun)