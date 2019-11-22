Burnley skipper wary of the threat former team-mate Andre Gray carries

Burnley captain Ben Mee knows that he'll have to be quick on the draw if he's to get the better of former team-mate Andre Gray at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets centre back spent two seasons fighting for the same cause alongside Gray, whose 25 goals during the 2015/16 campaign helped the club clinch the Championship title.

The striker, who netted nine times in the Premier League the following season, joined Watford in the summer of 2017, scoring 14 goals in 35 starts in the top flight.

"They have got a few options up front, they went with two number 10s last time out against Norwich City on the Friday night," said Mee, who faced Sean Dyche's Watford on his Clarets debut in 2011.

"They've got good quality players, dangerous, with 'Dre and Deeney to come in to that. He's a threat and he scores goals.

"It was really good [the battle in training]. He was different, difficult to mark, he was big and strong, he was quick and a bit off the cuff. He was a good player to play against. He was a tricky striker who scored goals."

Burnley have yet to win on the road this season, but they've picked up points at Molineux, the Amex Stadium and Villa Park.

Ahead of the game against Enrique Sanchez Flores' Hornets, who won for the first time this term when beating Norwich City 2-0 prior to the international break, Mee said: "It's another big game, another tough game.

"They picked up a good result last time out and we'll be ready for it. It's another away game that we need to try and get something from. Hopefully we can get that win from an away game.

"The performances haven't been bad, to be fair. We've been to some tough places, we got a last minute equaliser against Brighton, recovered from two setbacks against Villa, we should have won at Wolves and we could have nicked something against Leicester.

The performances have been there so it's not concerning. The Sheffield United game was a blip, but performances away from home have been good so the results will come."