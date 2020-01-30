Burnley 'set to confirm' striker transfer as Newcastle United land England international, Chelsea man a 'late target' for Brighton: Rumours

Burnley feature in today's rumours, with one more day until deadline day.

Burnley are ‘set to confirm’ that Nakhi Wells will join Bristol City, meaning that Matej Vydra will remain at the club. (Various)

Newcastle United have won the race to land Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Various)

Sheffield United are hoping to land former Netherlands under-21 international Richairo Zivkovic from Chinese club Changchun Yatai before the end of the transfer window. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester United could yet land Erling Haaland in the future, as the Norwegian striker insisted on a £63m release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract. (Bild)

Chelsea full-back Tariq Lampty is reportedly a ‘late target’ for Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window. Crystal Palace are also said to be interested. (The Sun)

Barcelona have decided against a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the transfer window. (Sport)

France Football Federation are concerned about Olivier Giroud’s spot at Euro 2020 if he cannot seal a move away from Chelsea before deadline day. (French Football News)

Newcastle United could turn their attention to World Cup winning Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud if the Frenchman cannot agree a deal elsewhere. (Shields Gazette)

Liverpool are said to be keen on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. (Bild)