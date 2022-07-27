Burnley set to confirm signing of Cercle Brugge’s Brazilian right back Vitinho

Vincent Kompany has been searching for a right back, having been linked with Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel, and has brought in CJ Egan-Riley, who can play in that role, to add to Nathan Roberts and Matt Lowton.
And it looks like he has got his man, returning to the Jupiler Pro League and Cercle Brugge for the 22-year-old, who has been in Belgium for four years.
Vitinho joined Cruzeiro when he was six, and made his first team debut aged 18, before being called up for the Brazil Under 20 squad.
He joined the full squad ahead of the Russia World Cup, but failed to make the final selection.