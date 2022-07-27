Burnley set to confirm signing of Cercle Brugge’s Brazilian right back Vitinho

Vincent Kompany has been searching for a right back, having been linked with Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel, and has brought in CJ Egan-Riley, who can play in that role, to add to Nathan Roberts and Matt Lowton.

And it looks like he has got his man, returning to the Jupiler Pro League and Cercle Brugge for the 22-year-old, who has been in Belgium for four years.

Vitinho joined Cruzeiro when he was six, and made his first team debut aged 18, before being called up for the Brazil Under 20 squad.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cercle's Victor Da Silva Vitinho pictured during a soccer match between Cercle Brugge and KV Kortrijk, Saturday 12 March 2022 in Brugge, on day 31 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)