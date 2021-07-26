Burnley set price for player exit, Newcastle United enter race for Clarets target
Last week, Burnley announced the arrival of Wayne Hennessey on a free transfer.
The Clarets reportedly had to beat off competition from the likes of Chelsea to land the stopper, who is likely to provide cover and competition for current Turf Moor number one, Nick Pope
But the Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready to challenge for starting role, and is seemingly very optimistic about how things are shaping up at Turf Moor ahead of next season as he continues to settle into his new surroundings.
Speaking earlier in the week, he said: “Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team.
“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.
“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.
“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.
“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field.
“There’s a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we’ll do really well this season.
We’ve always known what Burnley are like. A great atmosphere. The lads are superb, always tight and have always played really well together and with Sean Dyche, as well, have an amazing manager.
“They’re exciting times and I’m excited to start working with the lads.”
