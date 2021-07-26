Burnley set price for player exit, Newcastle United enter race for Clarets target

The Clarets reportedly had to beat off competition from the likes of Chelsea to land the stopper, who is likely to provide cover and competition for current Turf Moor number one, Nick Pope

But the Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready to challenge for starting role, and is seemingly very optimistic about how things are shaping up at Turf Moor ahead of next season as he continues to settle into his new surroundings.

Speaking earlier in the week, he said: “Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team.

“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.

“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.

“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.

“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field.

“There’s a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we’ll do really well this season.

We’ve always known what Burnley are like. A great atmosphere. The lads are superb, always tight and have always played really well together and with Sean Dyche, as well, have an amazing manager.

“They’re exciting times and I’m excited to start working with the lads.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. White set for medical Brighton defender Ben White is due to have a medical with Arsenal ahead of a transfer next week. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

2. Albion step up Edouard pursuit Brighton are poised to step up their £20 million pursuit of Odsonne Edouard, but face competition from rivals Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Chelsea enter Grealish battle Man City’s pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has taken yet another twist after Premier League rivals Chelsea have registered their interest. (The Sun) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

4. Leeds want James this summer Leeds United want to sign Manchester United forward Daniel James either on loan or on a permanent basis this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo