Burnley scouting Champions League midfielder | Newcastle to break transfer record | Arsenal in double swoop | Updates on Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea & Brighton

The Newcastle United dressing room is optimistic of Rafa Benitez signing a new deal with the club - a report a local outlet suggests that the Spaniard spoke with his players last week and told them that he would see them again in July. (Chronicle)

Newcastle could break their transfer record yet again this summer - although Rafa Benitez’s future is likely to have a major impact on the business they do. (Express)

Pep Guardiola will be given the opportunity to stay in charge of Manchester City for at least the next five years and will earn around £100 million as his annual salary increases from £15 million to £20 million. (Sun)

Leicester City's 26-year-old centre-back Harry Maguire is Guardiola's number one target to replace the out-going Vincent Kompany at the heart of the Manchester City defence. (Mail)

Burnley scouting Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who is out of contract at the end of next month, however, he’s expected to join Atletico Madrid. (Sports Witness)

Manchester United's out-of-favour 30-year-old Chile international forward Alexis Sanchez is looking to cut short his holiday and return to pre-season early in the hope of getting fit and forcing a move away from Old Trafford. (Sun)

Reports emerging over the weekend have suggested Swansea's star striker Oli McBurnie could be lined up to join Graeme Potter on the south coast should he move to Brighton. (Wales Online)

France's 20-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed he could quit Paris St-Germain this summer - news which will alert a host of big clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. (Express)

Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco who plays in the Chinese Super League for Dalian Yifang, wants a move to the Premier League - the 25-year-old is likely to be a target for Arsenal, who came close to signing him in January. (Sun)

Arsenal are eyeing up a summer move for Saint-Etienne's France Under-19 centre-back William Saliba. (Goal.com)

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, wants to reopen talks with Manchester City in the hope of extending his contract beyond June 2020. (Mail)

Chelsea's 28-year-old France international midfielder N'Golo Kante is considering a move to Paris St-Germain this summer. (Talksport)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has given a clear indication Wales forward Gareth Bale's time at the club may be over - saying he would still not have brought the 29-year-old off the bench during Sunday's defeat by Real Betis, even if he had been allowed to make a fourth substitution. (Eurosport)

Bale has told his team-mates he intends to see out the remainder of his contract at Real Madrid and will be happy to stay and 'play golf' if not selected to play. (Mail)

Manchester United will only formalise their interest in Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele. (Manchester Evening News)

French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is looking to clarify his future at Manchester United.. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United could make a move for 18-year-old Stoke City defender Nathan Collins after a recommendation from former midfielder Darren Fletcher. (Mail)

Arsenal are set to fight it out with Italian gians Juventus for Roma's 27-year-old Greek defender Kostas Manolas. (Calciomercato)

Brighton are making progress with their planned appointment of Graham Potter as new manager. (Argus)

Norwich City are attempting to make Jordan Rhodes loan move permanent, according. (Star)

Huddersfield Town have made an approach for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood to replace Everton-bound Jonas Lossl. (Mail)