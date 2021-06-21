Burnley rumours: PSG plot raid for ex-Clarets star, Real Madrid consider shock Everton raid

Of course, there’s still plenty of time to go, but while there will be a heavy focus on which players Sean Dyche can bring in to bolster his ranks, there will also be a nervy wait to see which of his top talents are still lining up at Turf Moor next season.

One such asset is James Tarkowski who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham as his contract approaches its final year.

And former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he thinks the battling centre-back would be a perfect addition to the Hammers’ ranks.

“Yeah, absolutely,” the pundit explained when asked if Tarkowski would reinforce David Moyes’ side.

“It’s not the first time they have been interested in him. He’s a very good defender. He’s so experienced and aggressive at the back. One of those leaders every team needs.

“I have no doubt he’ll be a success. Once again Moyes is going British. Most of the players he’s brought in have been British. He’s building a solid foundation at West Ham and he wants Tarkowski to be part of that.

“It’s an ideal signing to make if West Ham want to push on and keep challenging.”

Tarkowski made 36 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League last season.

