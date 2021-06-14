Burnley rumours: Clarets still in race for ex-PL champion, Fresh update on defender raid

The Clarets secured a sixth-consecutive season in the Premier League when they beat the drop this term, and have done so with a largely conservative recruitment policy that means they rarely break the bank to bring in fresh faces.

While that strategy has served them well, manager Sean Dyche is hopeful that there may be a little more leeway for new additions this summer given the club’s new ownership situation – although the Turf Moor chief is also under no illusion that he will have to employ the same level of savvy that has brought him this far.

"We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Bruce set for summer war chest Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be given a £50 million transfer war chest by owner Mike Ashley this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

2. Whites plot shock Marcelo swoop Everton and Leeds are in the frame after Real Madrid decided to sell Brazilian legend Marcelo. The defender could cost just £5 million. (Mirror) (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

3. Ritchie wants out Matt Ritchie wants to leave Newcastle United this summer and would be open to a return to Bournemouth. (Mirror) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

4. Pereira available for £15m Brentford and Norwich City both want to sign West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira. Leeds United and West Ham are also keen, and the South American could cost as little as £15m. (Daily Star) (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)