Burnley rumours: Clarets named as possible destination for Euro 2020 player, Major update on potential Man City exit

The Clarets had to dig deep at times in their battle to avoid relegation this term, but a 17th-placed finish was enough to secure a sixth-consecutive campaign in the top flight.

Now priorities will likely shift towards bringing in the talent needed to help Dyche and his men climb the table next time around, but before that the, the Turf Moor chief has one fixed on a well-deserved rest.

“It’s fair to say that it has been [mentally exhausting] and it’s fair to say that I’m ready for a break,” he said recently.

“I am looking to have a break, which is important.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, not just with these games, but a lot of chat behind what you see with where we can take it all.

“I will switch off at some point, I’ll do the best I can in this job, but it has been a really tough season for me as a manager, though I’m really pleased with how we’ve come out of it.”

The Premier League transfer window opened earlier this week, but with Euro 2020 set to kick-off this evening, it could be a little while before the market fully gets into the swing of things.

Still, that won’t stop the rumour mills from churning out stories and gossip, and we’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

