Burnley rumours: Celtic now leading race for former Burnley winger, Chelsea preparing bid for French starlet

Manchester United are dominate the rumour mill with news that they are still in for two of the brightest young stars in world football.
Meanwhile, The Red devils along with Arsenal have been told they wont be able to sign another Premier League star without a fight to keep him at his current club.
Chelsea are also targeting a bright young star as Thomas Tuchel prepares a bid to land one of the biggest prospects currently playing in France.
Despite only drawing at Newcastle United on Friday night, a number of Leeds United players impressed in the performance and a former England international has backed one of Marcelo Bielsa’s stars for a “big move” away from Elland Road soon.
Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in the race for a promising Championship talent but the two Premier League clubs are far from the only teams tracking the player.
Matty Cash caught the eye in Villa’s 3-1 win over Everton yesterday and his performances have caught the eye at international level, but not from England! Could the 24-year old switch allegiances?
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has explained why he didn’t feel the need to sign a direct replacement from Ben White in the transfer window and a former Burnley winger, still without a club after leaving Turf Moor in the summer, could be headed north of the border.
Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours: