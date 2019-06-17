Burnley rival Newcastle for Bristol City star, Sheffield United dealt blow in goalkeeper pursuit, Arsenal tabled £14m bid for West Ham target plus updates on Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Sheikh Khaled’s Bin Zayed Group hopes to complete a £350m takeover of Newcastle United by the end of the month. (The Sun)

A quartet of Premier League clubs - including Watford, Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton - are keeping tabs on Bristol City defender Adam Webster. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have added PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries to their list of targets as they maintain their chase for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been offered the chance to sign Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, although Leicester are keen to re-sign him after a successful loan spell. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are rivaling Udinese for Bestikas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz with his price-tag believed to around £9million. (Fotomac - in Turkey)

Former Reds and current Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho is open to a return to the Premier League with Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Arsenal have tabled a £14m bid for Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton target Alexis Claude-Maurice with a host of European clubs also chasing his signature. (Sky Sports)

Former Blues defender Gary Cahill is wanted by former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan after becoming a free agent last month. (Sport Mediaset - in Italy)

Tottenham have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after he suggested he'd be open to a move to White Hart Lane. (Telefoot - in French)

Manchester City are eyeing a shock move for 35-year-old Eibar goalkeeper Asier Riesgo this summer. (The Sun)

Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic is likely to join CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal, despite reported interest from Newcastle United. (Championat - in Russia)

Watford and Burnley are among the clubs interested in bringing West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson back to the Premier League. (The Sun)

Burnley have, alongside Sunderland, Ipswich and Brentford, entered the race for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank after Sean Dyche met with the 20-year-old. (The Sun)

The Clarets have also become the latest club to be linked with Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe. Pompey want £3m for the 24-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton and Hove Albion are in advanced talks with Genk over captain Leandro Trossard in a deal what could be worth over £18m (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United target Dean Henderson believes he is ready to become Man United's number one next season. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane. (Daily Mail)