Burnley revert back to side that beat Sheffield Wednesday for QPR clash as Humphreys and Laurent return
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bashir Humphreys and Josh Laurent dropped out of the team in midweek as the Clarets came back from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City.
Lucas Pires and Hannibal were the two to come into Burnley’s side, but they’ve both dropped back down to the bench in favour of Humphreys and Laurent.
Jeremy Sarmiento, who was an injury doubt, misses out again with a knock picked up in training on Tuesday.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.
As for QPR, they make two changes from their midweek draw with Coventry City.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Pires, Hannibal, Massengo, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez
QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Ashby, Smyth, Saito, Chair, Field, Varane, Celar
Subs: Walsh, Santos, Madsen, Andersen, Bennie, Morgan, Lloys, Dixon-Bonner, Shepperd
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.