Burnley revert back to side that beat Sheffield Wednesday for QPR clash as Humphreys and Laurent return

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Oct 2024, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker has reverted back to the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday last week for today’s clash against QPR.
Read More
Scott Parker discusses Burnley extending their unbeaten run to eight with midwee...

Bashir Humphreys and Josh Laurent dropped out of the team in midweek as the Clarets came back from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City.

Lucas Pires and Hannibal were the two to come into Burnley’s side, but they’ve both dropped back down to the bench in favour of Humphreys and Laurent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeremy Sarmiento, who was an injury doubt, misses out again with a knock picked up in training on Tuesday.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for QPR, they make two changes from their midweek draw with Coventry City.

TEAMS

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Bashir Humphreys of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Pires, Hannibal, Massengo, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Ashby, Smyth, Saito, Chair, Field, Varane, Celar

Subs: Walsh, Santos, Madsen, Andersen, Bennie, Morgan, Lloys, Dixon-Bonner, Shepperd

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Related topics:QPRSheffield WednesdayBurnleyScott ParkerHull City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice