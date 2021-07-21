Burnley reveal new strip for sixth-successive Premier League season

Ben Mee models the new strip

The new jersey - harking back to the early 1980s to early 1990s - has been given a contemporary twist with all-new graphic sleeves.

Featuring a mock collar rib neckline, full colour woven applique crest, embroidered diamond, bespoke back neck sign-off, micro eyelet back panel to wick away sweat, dropped hem with side vent detail and official licensed label at the side seam.

The first team and retail kits will also include the logos of recently announced shirt partners for the upcoming season – Spreadex on the front and AstroPay on the sleeve.

The club is also pleased to announce a multi-year extension with kit supplier Umbro, ensuring the Clarets continue to look forward on and off the pitch.

Over the next four seasons, Umbro will continue to produce all official Burnley playing kits, from the men’s and women’s first team, to youth and schoolboy level, as well as training products and leisurewear for players and supporters.

Sam Lucas, Director of Sports Marketing at Umbro, said: “We’re really pleased to continue our relationship with Burnley as they head into an exciting period of the club's history with the new owners on board.

“Both Umbro and the club continue to share the same synergies and we’re looking forward to once again translating that into our product and playing kits for next season, and future seasons, starting with the new home kit which has been revealed today.

"It will be great to see fans wearing the double diamond back in the stadium in the weeks to come.”

James Forsyth, Head of Retail and Buyer at Burnley FC, said: "I am delighted to continue our partnership with Umbro and extremely excited by the kits and ranges that we have instore for 21/22 season.

"Umbro is a great fit for us and in Umbro we have a brand that really understands the club and the fans.

"We have a lot planned for the future, developing new products and ideas the fans can really get excited about."