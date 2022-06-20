Burnley report back for pre-season with Vincent Kompany

Burnley report back for pre-season testing and training today with new boss Vincent Kompany – minus those on international duty this month.

By Chris Boden
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:35 am

The squad report for duty with Kompany, after being officially announced as Clarets boss last Tuesday.

He was back in his homeland Belgium last week, but will be at the helm today, building towards the start of the Championship season on the weekend of July 30th.

With his appointment dragging on, due to the red tape of work permits, planning has been “a little bit last-minute”, but Kompany – who is expected to unveil his backroom staff this week, is raring to go: "With the pre-season we had the chance to map out the training sessions and what we want to get done, but it's different now in the sense everybody was waiting on organising pre-season games and training camps, so all of this is going a little bit last-minute, but it's normal.

"It's part of what happens in a transition phase.

"But we'll be ready to go in pre-season and work towards the goal.”

