Burnley release FA Cup ticket details for Bournemouth away

The tie is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, January 7 with an agreed allocation of 1,318 tickets.

Tickets for the game at the Vitality Stadium will go on sale on a priority selling period on Thursday, December 15, at 10am.

Price of tickets are adults £20, seniors (over 65), Under 21s and student tickets are all priced at £13.

Tickets are available to season ticket holders until Monday, December 19, when they will go on general sale at 10am.

Tickets for this game can be bought online over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final day for online sales is Monday, January 3 and the club will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday, January 6 at 5pm.

If you are a season ticket holder who is registered disabled, and wishes for a car parking pass at Stoke or have any access requirements, you should contact the ticket office directly on 01282 446800 (Option 2).

Meanwhile, Burnley FC Women will now take on Norwich City Women in the third round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, at the Project Solar Stadium (2pm KO).

Entry will cost a competition minimum of £3 for adults with concessions free of charge.

