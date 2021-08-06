Burnley reignite interest in midfielder, Southampton bid for West Ham and Arsenal target

It may have been a fairly quiet summer at Turf Moor, but at the very least, the Clarets head into next weekend’s opener against Brighton in rude health – assuming they make it through one last friendly against Spanish side Cadiz.

Speaking recently, Dyche said: “It’s always about fitness and coming through injury-free so we’ve come through pretty much unscathed, which is pleasing.

“The main thing after last season was to come through with bodies that are fit, as in physically fit, but also injury-free.

“We’ve done that so far and that’ll be important after all the challenges of last season.

“The players are looking fit and well at the moment, which is a key factor along with performance levels.

“It’s good to see that the squad mentality is intact because last season we had a number of injuries and everybody had to play their part. That’s important so I was really pleased with that.”

Dyche also delivered an update on Clarets stopper Nick Pope and his return to fitness.

He said: “He’s back on the training pitch; we’re just making sure that we can see his progression.

“We’ve just got to make sure that the right protocols are followed, which they have been, and making sure that he’s feeling well, which he is at the moment.

“Then it’s just the timing of when he’s ready for some game time as well.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Palace lead Nelson race Crystal Palace are the frontrunners to sign Arsenal star Reiss Nelson, who has also been linked with Brentford and Brighton, but prefer a loan deal. (CBS Sports) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros Buy photo

2. Albion in Edouard talks Brighton have opened talks with Celtic over a possible move for Odsonne Edouard, and hope to complete a deal in the coming week. (Football Insider) (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BO AMSTRUP Buy photo

3. Saints bid for Abraham loan Southampton have made an approach to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan. West Ham and Arsenal have also been linked. (talkSPORT) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Leeds bid for Gaich Leeds United have made an offer to sign striker Adolfo Gaich from CSKA Moscow. The striker has a £25.6 million release clause. (Tutto Mercato Web) (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Photo: Atsushi Tomura Buy photo