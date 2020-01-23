Burnley quoted 'huge fee' for top transfer target, Manchester United target 'makes decision', Leeds United line up new Premier League man, Newcastle United chase England man, Arsenal man wanted by Real Madrid: Rumours

Burnley are still on the lookout for new signings, with time running out in the transfer window.

Burnley enjoyed a night to remember on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, as they beat Manchester United 2-0 on their own patch. Manager Sean Dyche will hope to build on the impressive victory, and new faces at Turf Moor could go a long way to to help the Clarets thrive in the final weeks of the season. Burnley are quoted a huge fee for a player heavily-linked with a move in today's rumours roundup, scroll down and check that out below.

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in 16-year-old Birmingham City man Jude Bellingham and would be willing to pay 30m. (Various)

Leeds United have reportedly turned their attention to Watford man Andre Gray, after a move for Che Adams was ruled out by Southampton. (Daily Star)

Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has ruled out a move to Old Trafford, saying he will remain at Lyon until the end of the season. (Metro)

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy will reportedly make his move from Huddersfield Town permanent for a 5m fee. (Various)

West Ham United are interested in Bournemouths Ryan Fraser, previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United star John Fleck is apparently subject of interest from Arsenal, with the Blades reportedly slapping a 20m price tag on the midfielder maestro. (The Sun)

Arsenal could triple Gabriele Martinellis wage at the end of the season to fend off reported interest from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United and Watford are among six Premier League clubs interested in signing Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports)