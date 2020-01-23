Burnley quoted 'huge fee' for top transfer target, Manchester United target 'makes decision', Leeds United line up new Premier League man, Newcastle United chase England man, Arsenal man wanted by Real Madrid: Rumours

Burnley are still on the lookout for new signings, with time running out in the transfer window.
Burnley enjoyed a night to remember on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, as they beat Manchester United 2-0 on their own patch. Manager Sean Dyche will hope to build on the impressive victory, and new faces at Turf Moor could go a long way to to help the Clarets thrive in the final weeks of the season. Burnley are quoted a huge fee for a player heavily-linked with a move in today's rumours roundup, scroll down and check that out below.