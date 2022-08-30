Burnley produce strong display to beat resilient Millwall 2-0 at Turf Moor

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was no easy task unlocking the Lions defence, with Vincent Kompany’s side having to wait until after the hour mark for Vitinho’s opener.

Nathan Tella once again looked lively for the Clarets, while Manuel Benson was impressive off the bench.

The opening chance came seven minutes into the game.

Burnley's Vitinho celebrates scoring the opening goal

Johann Berg Gudmundsson cut inside from the right wing and drilled a shot just wide of the target.

Burnley’s next effort came shortly after, as they forced Bartosz Bialkowski into the first save of the evening.

The Millwall keeper needed to get his entire body behind the ball to stop a strike from the edge of the box from going into the back of the net.

Down the other end, Arijanet Muric was also called into action, getting across well to stop a Zian Fleming free kick from going in the top right corner.

Meanwhile, Tella was causing problems for the Millwall defence.

The Burnley attacker was cynically brought down on the edge of the box, after taking a superb touch which put visitors under some considerable pressure.

From the resulting free kick, Bialkowski stopped Gudmundsson’s initial effort before denying Charlie Taylor on the rebound.

Kompany’s side continued to control the game but couldn’t find a way to unlock the visitor’s defence.

After the break, Brownhill tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his shot was tame and straight at the keeper.

Millwall also had chances of their own.

First, Fleming saw an effort from the edge of the box deflected wide for a corner, before Jake Cooper hit the outside of the post with a shot from the resulting set-piece.

Once again Tella was proving a handful, with Bialkowski needing to make a great save to tip the ball over the bar after a vicious volley.

Just after the hour mark, the deadlock was finally broken.

Benson, who had made a great impact from the bench, whipped a great ball into the box.

Rodriguez got onto the end of the cross, glancing the ball in the direction of Vitinho, who was ready at the back post to nod it in.

The Clarets thought they had a second, but the flag was quickly raised for offside after Tella had slotted the ball into the back of the net.

They didn’t have to wait too much longer to double their lead, with Burnley’s next goal coming 10 minutes after their first.

Rodriguez was on hand to finish from close range, after a Brownhill effort was parried straight into his feet.

Despite some late chances from both teams, the score remained 2-0.

Burnley: Arijanet Muric (67’), Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho (82’), Jack Cork, Josh Cullen Josh Brownhill, Nathan Tella, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (56’), Jay Rodriguez (82’).

Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (67’), Matt Lowton, Ashley Barnes (82’), Manuel Benson (56’), Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe (82’).

Goals: Vitinho (62’), Rodriguez (72’)

Millwall: Bartosz Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Tom Bradshaw, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Zian Fleming, Andres Voglslammer, George Saville.

Substitutes: George Long, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe, Tyler Burey.