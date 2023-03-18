Burnley predicted XI vs Manchester City in FA Cup quarter final at the Etihad
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany had a statue built in his honour at the Etihad Stadium after his spectacular success as Manchester City skipper.
The 36-year-old, a four-time Manager of the Month prize-winner in the Championship, landed 10 domestic titles during his time at the club, which spanned 11 seasons following his signing from Hamburg.
He played more than 350 times in all competitions, playing under four managers, and scored 20 goals, including the ‘Goal of the Season’ winner against Leicester City in his final home game in 2019 as he signed off with a league and cup double.
"It is hard to put into words how big an honour it is and I feel extremely grateful,” Kompany said. “That feeling and emotion is something shared, not just by myself, with my family. When my dad saw it it was more than anything but when you mention it, now that is a bit weird.
"I think I got a massive recognition from the club for what I was, not just as a player, or a competitor, but also as a leader in moments. Now I am on the other side and that is the person I want to represent for Burnley every day of the week.”
Here is how the Clarets could line-up when they take on City for a place at Wembley.